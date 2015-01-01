Abstract

The independent fire detection and alarm networking system can obtain fire information in its protected area, timely provide guarantee for the evacuation of people facing fire threat, provide effective supervision means for the use of such fire safety products by property and fire rescue organizations, and provide relevant information support for fire rescue personnel to determine the location of fire and post disaster fire cause identification at the first time. With the development of the Internet of things, such systems have been widely used in recent years, but there are also many problems in use, which affect the reliability of the system. This paper introduces the key technical requirements to ensure the stability and reliability of the independent fire detection alarm networking system and the relevant requirements of the system platform, providing guidance for the promotion and application of the independent fire detection alarm networking system.



