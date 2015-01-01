Abstract

In order to slow down the heat transfer between lithium-ion battery goods, this paper studies the effectiveness of aerogel felt placed in different positions of lithium-ion battery packaging on thermal runaway heat barrier by self-built lithium-ion battery explosion experimental platform. Combined with the analysis of the test results, the peak temperature, thermal runaway propagation time and velocity, gas concentration, mass loss and packaging damage were selected as the evaluation parameters of lithium battery packaging performance, and the simplified N-GAS toxicity quantitative evaluation model was introduced. Through the evaluation of lithium-ion battery packaging parts in different aerogel felt combinations, it can be seen that from the protection effect on the safety of the battery pack and the integrity of the outer packaging, there is the best effect of the thermal runaway propagation barrier in the combination of the top and the middle, and it is not recommended to use the three-sided full packaging in the actual transportation of lithium-ion batteries.



