Abstract

In order to study the ignition sensitivity of rice husk dust, the particle size and morphology of the rice husk dust were analyzed by laser particle size analyzer and SEM. The spontaneous combustion temperature, minimum ignition temperature were measured by Godbert-Greenwald furnace, solid spontaneous ignition point device and minimum ignition temperature of dust layer test device. The results indicated that the larger particle size of rice husk powder, the more concentrated the particle size distribution. The minimum ignition temperature of rice husk dust cloud decreases gradually with the decrease of dust particle size. The spontaneous combustion point of rice husk dust（D50=52.9 μm）was 225.1 ℃ under standard test mode. The minimum ignition temperature of rice husk dust layer decreases with the increase of mould height in the specific particle range when the particle size is the same. The minimum ignition temperature reaches the lowest as the mould height was 20 mm, and was no longer increasing with the increase of mould height. The test results can provide data and theoretical support for industrial process safety.



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I6/735

