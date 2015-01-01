|
Zhou K, Zhang R, Zhao Y, You F. Fire Sci. Technol. (Beijing) 2022; 41(6): 827-831.
In order to explore the characteristics and typical influential factors of fierce wildfires developed from ignition of typical forest vegetation materials via accidental faults inducing discharge breakdown processes of simulated broken and fallen segments of high voltage transmission lines(steel bar electrodes), a platform of such case was self designed to perform simulation experiments. Corresponding discharge and ignition experiments of simulated broken and fallen power lines were carried out on eucalyptus leaves, tuber fern chips, cedar pine needles and poplar chips under different gaps.
