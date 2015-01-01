Abstract

In order to explore the fire risk of different areas of Factory Cafes, FDS was used to simulate the example. The results show that: the processing area has high fire risk. When a simple sprinkler system is set, it can effectively extinguish the initial fire and prevent the explosion of gas-fired boilers in the area. Due to space constraints, the fire in the storage area is small in scale and has little impact on the processing area. The maximum temperature in the processing area is up to 34 ℃, so smoke detectors and fire extinguishers is enough. The fire in the handmade jewelry and clothing sales area will have an adverse impact on the evacuation of people on the second floor. The emergency exit directly to the outside shall be set in the room connected between the second floor and the first floor, and the fire load in the area shall be reduced to ensure the evacuation of people.



