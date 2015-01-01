Abstract

This paper analyzes the impact of non-penetrating damage to helmets on the protective effect of impact acceleration through non-penetrating damage experiments conducted on fire helmets. Firstly, damage experiments were conducted on fire helmets with steel cones at the height of 1, 2, 3, 4 m to discuss the damage caused by steel cones at different height. Then the influence on the protection performance of fire helmets against impact acceleration under different damage conditions was analyzed. Studies have shown that in the event of an impact, helmet damage is proportional to the impact acceleration; the damage on the helmet can be divided into impact depression damage and microcracking damage, more of the former than the latter;when the damage type is the same, the more severe the damage, the later the time of the impact acceleration collisions, and the bigger the impact acceleration; the resistance to impact acceleration at the impact depression damage is weaker than at the microcrack deformation damage.



