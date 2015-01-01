Abstract

The pyrolysis characteristics of surface litter of 6 main forest types in Changbai Mountain were studied through pyrolysis experiments and pyrolysis kinetics solutions. The surface litter of 6 major forest types：birch forest, coniferous mixed forest, coniferous and broad-leaved mixed forest, larch forest, broad-leaved mixed forest and poplar forest in Huangsongpu Forest Farm of Changbai Mountain is selected as the research object. The pyrolysis characteristics of 6 kinds of surface litter were studied by thermogravimetric analysis, and the kinetics was studied by Gorbatchev integral method. The results show that: the pyrolysis process of the six surface litters includes 4 stages of water loss, slight weight loss, main weight loss and carbonization. The order of weight loss rate of the 6 surface litters is: birch forest>coniferous mixed forest>coniferous and broad-leaved mixed forest>larch forest>broad-leaved mixed forest>poplar forest. The higher the heating rate, the faster the weight loss rate of the surface litters. When the particle diameter was 178~250 μm, the pyrolysis weight loss rate is the highest. The pyrolysis weight loss rate of the surface litters in the air atmosphere is greater, and the pyrolysis is more complete. The order of activation energy is consistent with the order of weight loss rate. Among them, the activation energy of birch forest litter is the highest, which is 95.5 kJ·mol-1, and the pyrolysis activation energy of poplar forest litter is the lowest, which is 68.8 kJ·mol-1.



