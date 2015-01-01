Abstract

Forest fire is one of the eight major natural disasters in the world. Continuous forest fires pose a serious threat to life, property and ecological security. On the basis of sorting out the global forest fire cases in 2021 (North America, South America, Mediterranean coast, Russia, Australia, China), this paper analyzes the characteristics of fire outbreak from six aspects: prolonged fire time, expanded fire scope, serious fire loss, release of harmful gases, impact on social order, and threat to heritage safety. The causes of fire outbreak were analyzed from four aspects, such as the increase of extreme weather, dry and flammable combustible materials, the increase of fire sources in the field, and the lack of coping ability. Combined with years of forest fire fighting experience, the coping strategies were put forward to provide a basis for the prevention and control of huge fire disasters.



