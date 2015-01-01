Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several exceptional measures were put in place in order to avoid virus propagation, such as lockdown and the discontinuation of usual health care assistance services. It was considered that these changes might be associated with an increase in alcohol consumption and a higher risk of relapse for patients under treatment. The aim of this study was to assess changes in alcohol consumption during the lockdown period (between March and May, 2020) in patients following treatment under the Alcohol Use Disorders Programme at the "Hospital 12 de Octubre" in Madrid. A total of 311 patients were assessed through interviews carried out by telephone in accordance with usual clinical practice during that period. 76% of the total number of patients did not experience changes in their alcohol consumption, 9.2% stopped drinking and some experienced severe withdrawal syndrome, while 7.5% relapsed. The risk factors found for worsening the prognosis of the patients were: being female, drinking alcohol alone or at home, binge drinking, concomitant substance misuse and failure to attend therapy groups or self-help groups online during the lockdown. 31.6% of the sample described psychopathological symptoms due to the lockdown, especially those who already had psychiatric comorbidities. For this reason, we can conclude that during the lockdown as a result of the pandemic, most of our alcohol dependent patients did not modify their drinking patterns, but specific factors enabled us to identify a more vulnerable subgroup.



Durante la pandemia producida por la infección por el Covid-19 se produjeron una serie de cambios sociosanitarios excepcionales para evitar su propagación como el confinamiento en el hogar y la supresión de los servicios asistenciales sanitarios habituales. Se consideró que estos cambios podrían implicar un incremento en el consumo de alcohol y un mayor riesgo de recaídas para los pacientes en tratamiento. El objetivo de este estudio fue valorar los cambios en el consumo durante el período de confinamiento (marzo a mayo de 2020) en los pacientes en tratamiento en el programa de alcohol del Hospital Doce de Octubre de Madrid. Fueron valorados 311 pacientes mediante entrevista telefónica dentro de la práctica clínica habitual durante ese período. Un 76 % de los pacientes no presentaron cambios en su situación de consumo, un 9,2% de estos cesaron en el consumo, algunos de ellos con cuadros de abstinencia graves, y un 7,5% recayeron. El sexo femenino, el consumo en solitario o en el hogar, en atracón, o el de otras drogas de forma concomitante y el no estar en terapia grupal o no asistir a grupos de las asociaciones de ayuda mutua por videoconferencia durante el confinamiento fueron factores predictores de mal pronóstico. Un 31,6% presentó alteraciones psicopatológicas debidas al confinamiento, sobre todo, aquellos pacientes con comorbilidad psiquiátrica. Por lo tanto, en situaciones similares a esta, la mayoría de los pacientes en tratamiento no modifican el patrón de consumo, pero, ciertas características identifican un subgrupo de sujetos más vulnerables.

