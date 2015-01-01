Abstract

The number of investigations related to the possible therapeutic applications of cannabinoids is increasing. Although in some diseases the results obtained are encouraging, the research in development is in its initial stages. For some symptoms, the medicinal effectiveness of cannabinoids has been proven. But, in many cases, adequate evidence is not yet available in this regard, nor are the existing data on the risks associated with the use of medicinal cannabis sufficient.[Google Translate]



Es cada vez mayor el número de investigaciones relacionadas con las posibles aplicaciones terapéuticas de los cannabinoides. Aunque en algunas enfermedades los resultados obtenidos son esperanzadores, la investigación en desarrollo está en sus etapas iniciales. Para algunos síntomas se ha probado la efectividad medicinal de los cannabinoides. Pero, en muchos casos no se dispone todavía de la adecuada evidencia al respecto, ni son suficientes los datos existentes sobre los riesgos asociados al consumo de cannabis medicinal.

Language: es