Abstract

This study aimed to characterize the relationship between cannabis use, ACE score, and pregnancy outcomes. Pregnant patients in Baltimore, MD, completed the 17-point ACE checklist. Charts of the birth parent and neonate were reviewed for urine toxicology testing at initiation of care and delivery, prenatal care metrics, and birth statistics. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to assess the relationship between ACE score, cannabis use, and pregnancy outcomes. Of 256 birth parents, 87 (34.0%) tested positive for cannabis at initial visit and 39 (15.2%) tested positive for cannabis at delivery. Testing positive for cannabis at initial visit or delivery was associated with higher ACE score (15.1 vs 13.7, p = 0.04; 16.2 vs 13.8, p = 0.01). Of those who tested positive for cannabis at initial visit, 39/87 (45.0%) tested positive at delivery. Continued cannabis use at delivery was associated with lower maternal weight gain (7.9 kg vs 13.3 kg, p = 0.003), fewer prenatal visits (7 vs 8, p = 0.010), and numerically higher mean ACE score. Cannabis use at delivery was associated with 10% lower birthweight (2665 g vs 3014 g p < 0.05) but not with pre-term birth. Total ACE score was not significantly associated with any birth outcome. Worse pregnancy outcomes were associated with cannabis use throughout pregnancy but not with cannabis use at prenatal care initiation. The interplay of ACE and continued cannabis use during pregnancy warrants further research on the physiologic effects of cannabis and interventions to decrease substance use during pregnancy.

