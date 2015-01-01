Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain injury caused by motor vehicle accidents, falls from heights, sports, and combat. Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a complex mental disorder caused by physical and psychological trauma, which manifests itself with symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and cognitive dysfunction. How its symptoms arise and what factors influence it are not fully understood nor can it be predicted. In order to better understand the changes after stress disorder in TBI patients and the influencing factors of PTSD, this paper analyzed the changes and influencing factors of stress disorder in patients with mild traumatic brain injury stress disorder. In this paper, the Wechsler Memory Scale and functional magnetic resonance imaging were first used to study the memory impairment and functional changes of corresponding brain regions in patients with TBI stress disorder, and then, the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index Scale and the pain Visual Analogue Scale were used to study the influencing factors of PTSD. The results of the study showed that PTSD patients reduced and enhanced regional brain functional activity and impaired memory function in the resting state. Male gender, age under 45 years, no hemiplegia, and good sleep quality were protective factors for PTSD in TBI patients. The need for drug-assisted sleep, severe headache, and moderate headache was the risk factor for PTSD in TBI patients.

Language: en