|
Citation
|
Kato M, Ishikawa H, Kiuchi T, Akiyama M, Kawamura Y, Okuhara T, Ono N, Miyawaki R. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1864.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36203148
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is a serious public health challenge worldwide. Japan has no government regulations or legal penalties against advertising alcoholic beverages on television (TV). Instead, advertisements depend on the Japanese alcohol industry's self-regulation on airtime (no advertisements from 5 am to 6 pm) and the content of alcoholic beverages, which must not tempt minors. However, many adolescents (10 to 19 years old) watch TV from 6 pm to 11 pm. The aim of this study was to describe the pattern in the advertising of alcoholic beverages and alcohol-flavoured non-alcoholic beverages (AFNAB) in Japan during the popular TV viewing time for adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Marketing; Alcohol-flavoured non-alcoholic beverages; Alcohol-free; Alcoholic beverage; Low-alcohol beverage; SAFER; TV advertising