Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging research on positive and adverse childhood experiences (PCEs and ACEs) indicates that both may be important to adult health, but little is understood about the pathways through which childhood experiences affect adult health.



OBJECTIVE: The aims of this study were to 1) examine how shame may mediate the relationship between childhood experiences and health, and 2) whether PCEs moderated the relationship between ACEs, shame, and adult health. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The sample consisted of 206 low-income adults ages 18-55 who were living in a community in the Intermountain West.



METHODS: Participants were recruited at a local food bank and community center where various services for low-income residents were offered. Each participant completed a 15-20-minute survey. The data were analyzed using a structural equation modeling (SEM) framework.



RESULTS: Shame mediated the relationship between both ACEs and PCEs with depression in the expected direction. Among participants with low-to-moderate PCEs, ACEs were directly associated with shame and tobacco usage. Among participants with high PCEs, ACEs were not associated with shame, depression, nor stress, and the relationship between ACEs and tobacco usage was attenuated.



CONCLUSION: Shame may be an important pathway through which childhood experiences affect adult health. Additionally, promoting high levels of PCEs may mitigate the negative effects of early adversity on adult health.

Language: en