Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: There is a paucity of evidence on injuries sustained by farriers and hoof care practitioners, two professions exposed to unique occupational hazards. The aim of this study was to collect and examine data on occupational head/face and dental injuries among farriers and hoof care practitioners in a nationwide survey in Switzerland.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data on occupational head/face and dental injuries were gathered in a questionnaire-based, voluntary survey, which was mailed to all farriers and hoof care practitioners in Switzerland. The statistical analysis comprised multiple regressions with a nested design (α = 0.05).



RESULTS: The survey included 278 respondents (response rate of 78.1%). Head/face injuries were more frequently reported by farriers than hoof care practitioners (60.6% and 20.7%, respectively). Among full-time workers, farriers had a higher chance of an occupational head/face injury compared with hoof care practitioners (p = .007). The rate of dental injuries, mainly related to a horse kick, was 11.1% and 1.9% among farriers and hoof care practitioners, respectively. Negligence in wearing mandatory eye protection was reported by 37.5% of respondents.



CONCLUSIONS: Farriery and hoof care management entail a significant risk of occupational head/face and dental injuries. Preventive safety measures-eye protection in particular-and knowledge in dental first aid should be promoted among farriers and hoof care practitioners to decrease the frequency and severity of work-related injuries.

