Lu LH, Reid MW, Troyanskaya M, Scheibel RS, Muncy C, Kennedy JE. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
36200831
OBJECTIVE: Blast related characteristics may contribute to the diversity of findings on whether mild traumatic brain injury sustained during war zone deployment has lasting cognitive effects. This study aims to evaluate whether a history of blast exposure at close proximity, defined as exposure within 30 feet, has long-term or lasting influences on cognitive outcomes among current and former military personnel.
psychological distress; brain injury; brain injuries; military; chronic; post-traumatic; post-traumatic headache; stress disorder; traumatic