|
Citation
|
Legrand FD, Lallement D, Kasmi S. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 155: 567-571.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36201969
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In a growing number of countries, brief hospitalizations in psychiatric short stay units (SSUs) are proposed to patients in acute mental health crisis (typically suicide crisis). AIMS: This pilot study's purpose was to assess the feasibility, acceptability, and plausible efficacy of two days of 30 min of brisk-walking/jogging compared to 30 min of sedentary activities in suicidal inpatients from a French psychiatric SSU.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Hopelessness; Psychiatric short stay unit; Suicidal risk