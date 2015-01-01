Abstract

BACKGROUND: Annually, thousands of children died due to accidents worldwide and millions of children are referred to hospitals due to injuries caused by accidents resulting in lifelong disabilities.



OBJECTIVE: This cross-sectional study aimed to explore the mother's knowledge and attitude toward first aid among their children.



METHODS: Researcher used a self-administered online questionnaire included mothers' characteristics, knowledge and attitude towards first aid. The total number of mothers is 1000 from Saudi Arabia, Buraidah city.



RESULTS: Reveals that about two thirds (65.5%) and (69.8%) of studied mothers had incorrect knowledge about concept of first aid and component of first aid, respectively. Also, about two thirds (67.4%) of studied mothers had incorrect knowledge about first aid for burns. Meanwhile less than half (41.5% & 45%) had correct knowledge about first aid fracture bone and nose bleeding.



CONCLUSION: Based on the results of the present study concluded that more than half of studied mothers had unsatisfactory level of knowledge, less than half of them had positive attitude related first aid. Also, there was high positive correlation between total knowledge and total attitude related first aid. Health educational program about first aid should be delivered regularly during routine schedules at primary health care units. Further intervention study done to assess effect of education program on mothers' knowledge and attitude. Creating awareness and including first aid courses in the curriculum need to be considered. Use of social media for first-aid education will likely improve mothers' awareness.

Language: en