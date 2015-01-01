Abstract

Trauma-related pathological dissociation is characterized by disruptions in one's sense of self, perceptual, and affective experience. Dissociation and its trauma-related antecedents disproportionately impact women. However, despite the gender-related prevalence and high individual and societal costs, dissociation remains widely underappreciated in clinical practice. Moreover, dissociation lacks a synthesized neurobiological model across its subtypes. Leveraging the Triple Network Model of psychopathology, we sought to parse heterogeneity in dissociative experience by examining functional connectivity of three core neurocognitive networks as related to: (1) the dimensional dissociation subtypes of depersonalization/derealization and partially-dissociated intrusions; and, (2) the diagnostic category of dissociative identity disorder (DID). Participants were 91 women with and without: a history of childhood trauma, current posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and varied levels of dissociation. Participants provided clinical data about dissociation, PTSD symptoms, childhood maltreatment history, and completed a resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging scan. We used a novel statistical approach to assess both overlapping and unique contributions of dissociation subtypes. Covarying for age, childhood maltreatment and PTSD severity, we found dissociation was linked to hyperconnectivity within central executive (CEN), default (DN), and salience networks (SN), and decreased connectivity of CEN and SN with other areas. Moreover, we isolated unique connectivity markers associated with depersonalization/derealization in CEN and DN, to partially-dissociated intrusions in CEN, and to DID in CEN. This suggests dissociation subtypes have robust functional connectivity signatures that may serve as targets for PTSD/DID treatment engagement. Our findings underscore dissociation assessment as crucial in clinical care, in particular, to reduce gender-related health disparities.

