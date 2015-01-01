|
Essex R, Aked H, Daniels R, Newton P, Weldon S. Nurs. Ethics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36201553
BACKGROUND: Non-violent resistance which has involved healthcare workers has been instrumental in securing a number of health-related gains and a force in opposing threats to health. Despite this, we know little about healthcare workers who have engaged in acts of non-violent resistance. RESEARCH AIM: Amongst a sample of healthcare workers who had engaged in acts of resistance this study sought to explore their understanding of non-violent resistance and how or whether they felt healthcare workers made a distinct contribution to such action. RESEARCH DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey. PARTICIPANTS AND RESEARCH CONTEXT: Healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, academics and others) from the UK and Europe who had engaged in acts of non-violent resistance. ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS: Ethical approval for this study was granted by the University of Greenwich Human Research Ethics Committee (UREC/20.5.6.11).
ethics; healthcare; resistance; healthcare workers; non-violent resistance; protest