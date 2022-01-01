Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Young adults experiencing a first episode of psychosis (FEP) have high rates of cannabis use and cannabis use disorder (CUD). No evidence-based practice effectively treats CUD for people with FEP, and little is known about factors that influence intentions to reduce or stop using. A critical inquiry was conducted to identify salient factors contributing to intentions of young adults with FEP to reduce or discontinue cannabis use, guided by theory of planned behavior (TPB).



METHOD: Online focus groups (n = 3) and individual interviews (n = 3) were conducted with 16 young adults with FEP (mean age of 23.7) and historical cannabis use (averaging 11.8 days of use in the previous 30). A content analysis was conducted to sort data into TPB constructs, and a thematic analysis was subsequently performed to identify the breadth of themes.



RESULTS: Participants identified benefits of cannabis reduction and cessation for pursuing life goals, but most maintained regular use. Participants perceived cannabis as a facilitator of social interactions, enjoyable activities, and improved mental health (and reduced dysthymia). Many were concerned about reducing or discontinuing cannabis without replacement strategies to compensate for its benefits.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: In spite of life goals incompatible with cannabis use, cessation was not favored given the perceived benefits of cannabis and participants' lack of replacement strategies to facilitate social interactions, enjoyable activities, and euthymia. Interventions may be improved by addressing motivations for use and by teaching skills to build positive social support, schedule enjoyable activities, and ameliorate dysthymia. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en