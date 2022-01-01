|
Silvestrini M, Chen JA. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
36201833
OBJECTIVE: Male veterans delay posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and are less likely to engage in help-seeking behaviors or receive adequate mental health treatment. Male veterans face additional stigma seeking mental health care due to traditional masculine ideologies perpetuated by military culture. This study presents the perspectives of male veterans accessing Veterans Affairs (VA) PTSD services, focusing particularly on help-seeking behaviors and barriers to care.
