Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Male veterans delay posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment and are less likely to engage in help-seeking behaviors or receive adequate mental health treatment. Male veterans face additional stigma seeking mental health care due to traditional masculine ideologies perpetuated by military culture. This study presents the perspectives of male veterans accessing Veterans Affairs (VA) PTSD services, focusing particularly on help-seeking behaviors and barriers to care.



METHOD: Semistructured interviews were conducted with 13 United States male veterans seeking treatment in VA primary care. Qualitative data analysis was coded using Atlas.ti, and thematic analysis was used to develop and refine themes. This study is part of a larger study examining veterans' initiation of PTSD treatment.



RESULTS: Findings indicate that male veterans in this sample may be reluctant to initiate PTSD care due to stigma, distrust of the military or mental health care, and a desire to avoid reliving their trauma. Significant others may encourage help-seeking behaviors among this population. Veterans also reported a need for mental health services that address PTSD from noncombat trauma and from military sexual trauma (MST).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate that male veterans face unique challenges accessing mental health services and may benefit from increased VA services focused on MST and noncombat specific PTSD.

