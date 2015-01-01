|
Yuen WS, Peacock A, Man N, Callinan S, Slade T, Farrell M, Mattick R, Livingston M. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36206499
AIMS: To examine age, period, and birth cohort trends in the prevalence of any alcohol-related risky behaviour, and to compare these trends between men and women. DESIGN AND SETTING: Age, period, cohort analysis of repeated cross-sectional survey data from the Australian National Drug Strategy Household Survey from 2001 to 2016. PARTICIPANTS: 121,281 people aged 14 to 80 years who reported consuming alcohol in the past 12 months. MEASUREMENTS: Any risky behaviour undertaken while under the influence of alcohol in the past 12 months (e.g., operating a motor vehicle); male or female.
alcohol; age period cohort; alcohol-related harm; risky behaviour; trends