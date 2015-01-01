|
Rossheim ME, Peterson MS, Livingston MD, Dunlap P, Trangenstein PJ, Tran K, Emechebe OC, McDonald KK, Treffers RD, Jernigan DH, Thombs DL. Am. J. Drug Alcohol Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36206530
BACKGROUND: Advertising of traditional alcopops contains elements that appeal to youth, especially females. Supersized alcopops are marketed differently than traditional alcopops and contain up to 5.5 standard alcoholic drinks. Young females are more likely to underestimate the alcohol content of supersized alcopops, putting them at higher risk of overconsumption. Similar to supersized alcopops, beer is packaged in large cans and in the same areas of store shelves.
Language: en
binge drinking; Eye-tracking; Four Loko; ready-to-drink flavored malt alcoholic beverages; youth oriented alcohol products