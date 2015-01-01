Abstract

Increasing levels of vehicle automation are envisioned to allow drivers to engage in other activities but are also likely to increase the incidence of Carsickness or Motion Sickness (MS). Ideally, MS is studied in a safe and controlled environment, such as a driving simulator. However, only few studies address the suitability of driving simulators to assess MS. In this study, we validate a moving base driving simulator for MS research by comparing the symptoms and time course of MS between a real-road driving scenario and a rendition of this scenario in a driving simulator, using a within-subjects design. 25 participants took part as passengers in an experiment with alternating sections (slaloming, stop-and-go) with normal and provocative driving styles. Participants performed Sudoku puzzles (eyes-off-road) during both scenarios and reported MIsery SCale (MISC) scores at 30 s intervals. Motion Sickness Assessment Questionnaire (MSAQ) scores were collected upon completion of either scenario. Overall, the results indicate that MS was more severe in the car than in the simulator. Nevertheless, significant correlations were found between individual MS in the car and simulator for 3 out of 4 MSAQ symptom categories (0.48 < r < 0.73, p < 0.02), with a strong overall correlation (r = 0.57, p = 0.004). MS onset times were similar between the car and the simulator, and sickness fluctuations as a result of driving style showed a similar pattern between scenarios, albeit more pronounced in the car. Based on observed similarities in MS, we conclude these simulator results to have relative validity. We attribute the observed reduction of MS severity in the simulator to the downscaling of the motion by the Motion Cueing Algorithm (MCA). These results suggest that, at least in eyes-off-road conditions, findings on MS from simulator studies may generalize to real vehicles after application of a conversion factor. This conversion factor is likely to depend on simulator and MCA characteristics.

