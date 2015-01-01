Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female genital circumcision (FGC) is still a challenge in reproductive health. This study investigated socioeconomic disparities in FGC in the Kurdish region of Mahabad, Iran.



METHODS: A case-control study was conducted in three comprehensive health centers on 130 circumcised girls as the case group and 130 girls without a history of circumcision as the control group, according to the residential area and the religious sect. The participants completed a previously validated demographic and circumcision information questionnaire. A multivariate logistic regression model with a backward method at a 95% confidence level was used to determine the relationship between socioeconomic variables and FGC.



RESULTS: Multivariate logistic regression showed that a family history of FGC (AOR 9.90; CI 95%: 5.03-19.50), age ranging between 20 and 30 years (AOR 8.55; CI 95%: 3.09-23.62), primary education (AOR 6.6; CI 95%: 1.34-33.22), and mothers with primary education (AOR 5.75; CI 95%: 1.23-26.76) increased the chance of FGC.



CONCLUSION: The present study provided evidence on socioeconomic factors related to FGC in girls. A family history of FGC, age ranging between 20 and 30 years, and girls' and their mothers' education level were strong predictors of FGC. The findings indicate the need to design effective interventions to address these factors to help eradicate FGC.

