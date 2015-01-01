Abstract

Reports of adverse events and near-misses provide the opportunity to learn about latent (systems) errors. However, voluntary incident reporting systems are underused by physicians. While reports submitted by nursing staff relate to common hazards such as medication administration or falls, physicians have broader exposure to patients' entire hospital journey. Reports by physicians have the potential to uncover more serious errors that could span multiple departments and layers of personnel. Organisational safety culture thrives when all staff are represented and feel empowered to share safety concerns.At the South Health Campus (SHC) Hospital in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the baseline proportion of physician-submitted reports within our site's Reporting and Learning System (RLS) from July 2013 to December 2016 was 1.12%. We implemented an intervention to double the proportion of physician-submitted RLS reports, using quality improvement methods.Focus groups identified lack of experience with the RLS system, lack of feedback or closure after an RLS submission, and apprehensions about disclosing the incident to the affected patient as barriers to physician submission. Accordingly, the intervention involved direct responses from physician leadership to each physician-submitted RLS report, multimedia demonstrations of efficient RLS submission to physician groups and medical learners, and linkage to materials on safe disclosures. Effectiveness was assessed using a controlled before-and-after design, comparing SHC with the rest of Calgary and with the rest of Alberta.Following the intervention, the proportion of RLS reports that were physician submitted increased to 2.65% (OR 2.42 [95% CI 1.96 to 3.02], p<0.001), sustained over the following 4 years. While an increase was observed for the rest of Calgary, it was smaller (OR 1.27 [1.15 to 1.40], p<0.001). A decrease in the odds of physician submission was observed for the rest of Alberta. Differences between sites were significant (p<0.001).Overall, we found that physician-submitted incident reports can be increased and sustained over time if submitters receive personalised feedback by a physician safety leader. At our site, reports submitted by physicians have been valuable in uncovering complex systems issues that may not have been readily apparent.

