Abstract

This study assessed the effectiveness of Safe@Home, an in-home intervention to (1) prevent out-of-home placement for children at imminent risk of placement, and (2) minimize time in out-of-home care for children already in foster care. Using Coarsened Exact Matching, children who received Safe@Home were matched to a comparison group of children served before Safe@Home was available in their community. All children were determined by the child welfare agency to be unsafe and in need of immediate intervention. The matched samples (Safe@Home n = 510, Comparison n = 851) showed strong baseline equivalence on child age, race/ethnicity, previous history of child welfare involvement, and safety threats. Children who received Safe@Home experienced lower rate of out-of-home placements, higher rate of permanency with a parent (sustained for 12 months after the end of Safe@Home), fewer days in out-of-home care, and shorter time to case closure relative to children who received treatment as usual. There was no effect of Safe@Home on post-permanency outcomes of maltreatment and entry or re-entry after case closure.

