BACKGROUND: The relationship between childhood sexual abuse (CSA) and childhood obesity (CO) is unclear with studies reporting conflicting results in female populations. This study aims to assess the association between suspected CSA and current emergency department (ED) weight status when compared with trauma patients.



METHODS: This is a single-center retrospective case-control study that utilized pediatric ED data (2016-2018) from identified female patients (6-17 years old) with a chief complaint of sexual assault and trauma registry patients. Focus was on female patients for literary comparisons. Two weight measurements were calculated based on available height data: BMI-for-age and weight-for-age. Nonparametric testing and binary logistic regression were utilized.



RESULTS: There were 2044 study participants: 1454 (71.1%) cases and 590 (28.9%) controls. Cases were older, underrepresented minorities (URMs), and carried public insurance (all p-values <0.001). Using BMI-for-age, patients with a sexual assault complaint had a 67% increased odds for CO after adjusting for age, URM status, and insurance type [adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 1.67 (95% confidence intervals [CIs] 1.07-2.62); p-value = 0.03], whereas the weight-for-age metric increased the aOR odds by 58% [aOR = 1.58 (95% CI 1.14-2.17); p-value = 0.01] when compared with pediatric trauma patients. Similar results were found in a sensitivity analysis using patients matched on age and URM.



CONCLUSION: Our data demonstrated an association between suspected CSA and CO. More research is needed to identify the biopsychosocial implications for this relationship and the potential to augment clinical care.

