Ellison ML, Reeder KE, Stone R, Hayes M, Swanson SJ, Bond GR. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10597-022-01028-3

36205815

Semi-structured interviews were conducted with nine Individual Placement and Support (IPS) employment specialists who expanded and enhanced the IPS model for the youngest of working age youth with mental health conditions (ages 16-21). Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 100% of the providers delivering IPS-based career services for high school aged youth during an exploratory pilot. Content coding was applied to interview transcripts.

FINDINGS reflect the complexities of providing career services to high school age youth, suggesting components needed for effective services. These components include: provision of supports that help youth complete high school and negotiate the transition to college, coaching and skill development to improve executive functioning for work and school, coping skills coaching for mental health symptoms, flexible engagement strategies that assure youth self-determination of goals, longer range career and goal planning, and close collaboration with families.


Youth; Rehabilitation; Individual placement and support; IPS; Supported education; Supported employment; Transition aged youth; Vocational

