Citation
Ellison ML, Reeder KE, Stone R, Hayes M, Swanson SJ, Bond GR. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36205815
Abstract
Semi-structured interviews were conducted with nine Individual Placement and Support (IPS) employment specialists who expanded and enhanced the IPS model for the youngest of working age youth with mental health conditions (ages 16-21). Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 100% of the providers delivering IPS-based career services for high school aged youth during an exploratory pilot. Content coding was applied to interview transcripts.
Language: en
Keywords
Youth; Rehabilitation; Individual placement and support; IPS; Supported education; Supported employment; Transition aged youth; Vocational