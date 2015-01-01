|
Saleem S. East Mediterr. Health J. 2022; 28(9): 695-700.
(Copyright © 2022, World Health Organization)
36205209
BACKGROUND: Injuries due to accidental crash are the 8th leading cause of death worldwide. Sleepiness results in disrupted neurological function and is a major risk factor for road traffic accidents. AIMS: This systematic review assessed the relationship between sleepiness during driving and road traffic accidents.
risk assessment; road traffic accidents; driving; observational study; sleepiness