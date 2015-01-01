|
Citation
Carpini JA, Sharma A, Kubicki Evans M, Jumani S, Boyne E, Clifford R, Ashoorian D. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36203236
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Pharmacists are aptly positioned to provide first aid-level assistance to patients experiencing a mental health problem or crisis, yet often lack confidence or perceive barriers to intervention. One potential solution is Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training-an evidence-based psycho-educational programme. This study evaluates MHFA training within pharmacy by (1) assessing pharmacists' perceptions of the prevalence of patients experiencing a mental health-related problem or crisis, (2) investigating whether MHFA is associated with increased confidence, intervention and assistance quality and (3) examining perceived intervention barriers.
Language: en
Keywords
intervention; confidence; Mental Health First Aid; perceived barriers; pharmacists