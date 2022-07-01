Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to investigate the relationship between John Henryism (JH), a psychological construct indexing repeated high effort coping, and depression and SI among Black adolescents, and to explore whether these relationships vary by sex.



METHODS: Data came from the National Survey of American Life-Adolescent Supplement, a cross-sectional, multistage probability sample of African-American and Caribbean Black adolescents aged 13-17 (N = 1,170). JH was measured using a 12-item scale (alpha = 0.71) and dichotomized at the median. Lifetime history of major depression (MD) and SI were assessed using the Composite International Diagnostic Inventory and self-report, respectively. Logistic regression was used to assess the relationship between JH and likelihood of MD and SI, adjusting for demographic and psychosocial characteristics and accounting for the complex survey design. Moderation by sex was assessed using interaction terms.



RESULTS: Lifetime prevalence of MD was 6.3% (N = 87) and lifetime history of SI was 7.6% (N = 91). In unadjusted models, high JH was inversely associated with MD (odds ratio [OR]: 0.55, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.34-0.90) and SI (OR: 0.45, 95% CI: 0.23-0.91). In adjusted models, the relationship between JH and MD was attenuated (OR: 0.68, 95% CI = 0.39-1.18, p =.16) and remained marginally significant for SI (OR: 0.55, 95% CI: 0.28-1.06, p =.07). These relationships were similar by sex.



DISCUSSION: Consistent with prior work in adults, JH was inversely associated with MD and SI among Black adolescents.



FINDINGS illustrate the importance of considering culturally salient protective factors for mental health among Black adolescents.

Language: en