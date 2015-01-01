Abstract

OBJECTIVE: One in five children report experiencing bullying. Bullying in childhood affects the physical and emotional health and functioning of youth with immediate consequences, including depression, anxiety, somatic complaints, and suicidal ideation. Schools overwhelmingly are tasked with addressing bullying; however, school-based programs are often focused on preventing bullying from occurring. There is a paucity of evidence-based interventions for adolescents who have directly experienced bullying and suffer from adverse health outcomes, especially when they present to the mental health setting.



METHODS: This pre-experimental study examined the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary effects of the MINDSTRONG to Combat Bullying Program for adolescents who have experienced bullying with concurrent mental health symptoms.



RESULTS: Twenty adolescents and their parent dyads enrolled in the MINDSTRONG to Combat Bullying program. Significant reductions were found over time in adolescent self-reported depressive, anxiety and somatic symptoms as well as bullying victimization frequency, with large positive effect sizes for the intervention. Significant increases in adolescent personal beliefs also were found.



CONCLUSIONS: Although several of the intervention sessions needed to be rescheduled and many of the adolescents did not complete their weekly skills building homework, MINDSTRONG to Combat Bullying was found to be a highly acceptable intervention for adolescents that was effective in reducing physical and mental health symptoms as well as perceptions of bullying victimization.

Language: en