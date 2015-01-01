|
Citation
Hutson E, Mazurek Melnyk B. J. Am. Psychiatr. Nurs. Assoc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36203326
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: One in five children report experiencing bullying. Bullying in childhood affects the physical and emotional health and functioning of youth with immediate consequences, including depression, anxiety, somatic complaints, and suicidal ideation. Schools overwhelmingly are tasked with addressing bullying; however, school-based programs are often focused on preventing bullying from occurring. There is a paucity of evidence-based interventions for adolescents who have directly experienced bullying and suffer from adverse health outcomes, especially when they present to the mental health setting.
Language: en
Keywords
|
adolescents; anxiety; depression; pediatrics; bullying; cognitive behavioral therapy