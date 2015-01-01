Abstract

Intraperitoneal bladder rupture is a rare event in the paediatric population. Road traffic accidents (RTA) and seat belt injuries are considered to be the main cause for the same. We report an interesting case of a 1-year-old girl who had a laparoscopic repair of intraperitoneal bladder tear following a non-RTA injury. This is the smallest child where intraperitoneal bladder rupture was repaired laparoscopically. This mechanism of injury-causing bladder rupture has also not been reported across world literature. The child was sleeping on the floor near the bed with her mother. The father who was sleeping on the bed accidentally fell onto this child. Imaging showed large amount of clear intraperitoneal fluid with no organ injury. Laparoscopy showed a 3.5 cm long tear on the posterior wall of the bladder. The tear was repaired using 3 mm instruments.

Language: en