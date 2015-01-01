|
Citation
|
Al Attar WS, Khushhal AA. J. Sports Med. Phys. Fitness 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Edizioni Minerva Medica)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36205085
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Soccer predisposes players to injuries because it involves running, jumping, and interactions between players; players must maintain fitness through training and matches. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused a global lockdown, and the ministry of sports suspended all sports activities, forcing players to train indoors. This study aimed to determine the number and nature of soccer injuries per thousand hours of exposure pre and post the COVID-19 lockdown in Saudi Arabia.
Language: en