Jablonka O, Palusci VJ. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2022; 69(5): 879-893.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2022.05.003

36207099

This article describes the extent of the problem and the medical evaluation of child maltreatment, focusing on the outpatient interdisciplinary assessment of suspected child physical and sexual abuse. Separate from their role as clinicians, the roles of the child psychologist before, during, and after the medical assessment are highlighted. The child psychologist is an important member of the interdisciplinary team who helps the team prepare for the evaluation (before), assists in screening and determining immediate psychological safety during the medical evaluation (during), and communicating the need for further treatment and follow-up (after).


Safety; Screening; Forensic interview; Medical evaluation; Trauma-informed care

