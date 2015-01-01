|
Burgdorf CE, Maholmes V, O'Connor S, Blachman-Demner DR. Transl. Behav. Med. 2022; 12(9): 956-964.
36205468
Abstract
This commentary provides background for NIH's interest in research designed to better understand the causes and consequences of violence and the development, evaluation, and implementation of preventive and treatment interventions to address the resulting trauma, injuries, and mortality from violence. The manuscript describes the context that contributed to a range of initiatives from the NIH focused on violence research, with a particular emphasis on firearms violence prevention research, and opportunities and gaps for future research.
Violence; Resilience; Implementation science; Continuum of care; Health disparities; Preventive interventions