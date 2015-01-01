SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Burgdorf CE, Maholmes V, O'Connor S, Blachman-Demner DR. Transl. Behav. Med. 2022; 12(9): 956-964.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1093/tbm/ibac052

PMID

36205468

Abstract

This commentary provides background for NIH's interest in research designed to better understand the causes and consequences of violence and the development, evaluation, and implementation of preventive and treatment interventions to address the resulting trauma, injuries, and mortality from violence. The manuscript describes the context that contributed to a range of initiatives from the NIH focused on violence research, with a particular emphasis on firearms violence prevention research, and opportunities and gaps for future research.


Language: en

Keywords

Violence; Resilience; Implementation science; Continuum of care; Health disparities; Preventive interventions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print