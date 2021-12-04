|
Citation
|
Coble N, Mulay P, Funk A, Arnold J, Wiese M. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(40): 1288-1290.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36201387
|
Abstract
|
On December 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County was notified by the Florida Poison Information Center Tampa about three patients with unexplained bleeding and a history of synthetic cannabinoid (SCB) use. These patients resembled those from the nationwide incident of coagulopathy associated with SCB use that occurred in 2018, which included five patients from Florida who displayed similar signs, symptoms, and high-risk behaviors (1). An epidemiologic investigation was conducted to establish exposure links and provide guidance to hospitals and health care providers. On December 7, 2021, epidemiology program managers at county health departments in the region including Pasco County, Pinellas County, and Polk County, and emergency department physicians as well as medical examiners at Advent Health, St. Joseph Hospital, and Tampa General Hospital were informed about these three patients and asked to report any suspected cases. A press release was issued to the public for awareness. Florida's syndromic surveillance database, Electronic Surveillance System for the Early Notification of Community-based Epidemics, was used to monitor Florida Poison Information Center, emergency department, and urgent care data for potential new cases. Case definitions were established based on the nationwide 2018 incident (1). Patients were interviewed, and medical records were reviewed to collect information on patient demographics; signs and symptoms; SCB, marijuana, or other drug use; product purchase locations; and exposure to prescription vitamin K oxidoreductase antagonists.
Language: en