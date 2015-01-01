Abstract

The forensic aspects of nursing have long existed by serving victims of violence -- both the living and the dead. In the 17th century, nursing was not considered a science and midwives filled this role, testifying in court on matters of virginity, pregnancy, and rape. Two centuries later, Flor- ence Nightingale established the first attributes of forensic nursing when caring for service members wounded in war. During the 1970s nurses began volunteering at rape crisis centers and were finally being acknowledged for their expertise by the mid-80s. In the year 1991, forensic nursing was recognized by the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and in 2022 voted by the Academy as the 12th forensic science discipline.



Forensic health care assumes a pivotal role in both hospital and community settings by assisting persons who are victims of crime-related trauma, abuse, violence, li- ability, and accidents. Clinical forensic medicine merges both scientific knowledge and the criminal justice system, integrating the nursing process with public or legal proceedings in cases of trauma and/or death resulting in intentional or unintentional injury.

