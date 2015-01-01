|
Citation
Gaičevskytė-Savickė R. Kriminol. Stud. 2021; 9: 129-150.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Vilnius University, Law Institute of the Lithuanian Centre for Social Sciences, Lithuanian Association of Criminologists.)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Media has the power not only to determine the main issues, but also to reflect crime statistics. It's common that fear of crime is constructed using eye-catching headlines and sensational narratives. This is especially the case when the crime is committed by women. In addition to its main aim - to examine how deviant women are portrayed - the article also focuses on the evolution of crime news, analyses female crime data and its treatment on the Lithuanian news portal DELFI.
Language: lt