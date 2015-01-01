SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gaičevskytė-Savickė R. Kriminol. Stud. 2021; 9: 129-150.

(Copyright © 2021, Vilnius University, Law Institute of the Lithuanian Centre for Social Sciences, Lithuanian Association of Criminologists.)

10.15388/CrimLithuan.2021.9.5

unavailable

Media has the power not only to determine the main issues, but also to reflect crime statistics. It's common that fear of crime is constructed using eye-catching headlines and sensational narratives. This is especially the case when the crime is committed by women. In addition to its main aim - to examine how deviant women are portrayed - the article also focuses on the evolution of crime news, analyses female crime data and its treatment on the Lithuanian news portal DELFI.


Language: lt
