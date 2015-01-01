SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Oscós-Sánchez M. Curr. Pediatr. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40124-022-00276-x

unavailable

PURPOSE of Review

The literature generated by the Familias en Acción community-based participatory action research (CBPR) program was reviewed to synthesize key findings and methods for those engaging in Latino youth violence prevention and research.

Recent Findings

The Familias en Acción literature includes prospective evaluations of the effects of interventions on violent behaviors and attitudes, longitudinal analyses examining predictors of future violent behaviors, cross-sectional analyses of variables associated with violent behaviors and attitudes, use of respondent-driven sampling, and information about using CBPR to conduct Latino youth violence prevention and research.

Summary

Familias en Acción upheld the ideals of CBPR while implementing rigorous methods of prospective randomized controlled trials. The findings indicate that CBPR can be used successfully to engage a Latino community in youth violence prevention and research. Adolescents, young adults, and parents can, will, and should participate in the development, implementation, and evaluation of prevention programs.


Language: en

Adolescent; Community-based participatory action research; Latino; Prevention; Violence; Young adult

