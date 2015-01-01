|
Salimi N, Karimi-Shahanjarin A, Rezapur-Shahkolai F, Hamzeh B, Roshanaei G, Babamiri M. Educ. Urban Soc. 2021; 53(6): 607-628.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
School violence and bullying are considered a serious concern worldwide. Evidence shows that applying the Health Promoting Schools (HPS) framework could be effective in reducing school bullying. While there have been significant efforts to evaluate school-based anti-bullying interventions in the world, the implementation process and the effectiveness of this framework in reducing bullying in schools have not been previously evaluated in Iran. This mixed methods study was carried out using simultaneously a cross-sectional (900 students, 104, teachers/school executive staff, and 563 parents) and qualitative study (24 policy makers and teachers/school executive staff) to examine the implementation and effect of counseling and mental health services component of the Iranian Health Promoting School (IHPS) in 2017?2018.
