Abstract

: Adolescents do not have adequate safe traffic behaviors. This cross-sectional study investigated safe traffic behaviors of 414 male high school students of Hamadan, Iran, randomly selected using the multistage sampling method in 2020. This study used a researcher-made questionnaire based on the theory of planned behavior about safe traffic behaviors with Cronbach's alpha coefficient of 0.95, content validity ratio of 0.70, and content validity index of 0.85. There was a strong positive correlation between safe traffic behaviors with perceived behavioral control and intention. Adolescents can be influenced to internalize behavioral safety precursors that can lead to a sustained increase in safe traffic behaviors and the prevention of road traffic injuries.

