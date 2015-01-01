Abstract

Helmet safety is a type of protective headgear used by workers and riders, which makes the work safer than before. The main goal of our project is risk detection, awareness, and prevention. This protective helmet makes the user feel comfortable and provides maximum protection and security. Many lives could have been saved if paramedics could have obtained the accident information and arrived on time at the scene. To solve these current problems we create a protective helmet that provides the best solution. The aim of our project is to design a smart and low-cost helmet that can prevent road accidents. This can be done using advanced features such as alcohol detection, smoke detection, vibration detection, temperature detection. For that purpose, we will use a smoke sensor, alcohol sensor, vibration sensor, temperature sensor, etc. This makes it a smart hat. It is compulsory to wear a protective helmet; otherwise, a no-brainer will start. The Bluetooth Module is used as a wireless communication link between the sender and the receiver and after receiving the data on the hardware we compare it with the software data. The software application is designed in such a way that it locates the exact location according to Google Maps. Many people lost their lives due to late reporting of the accident as they could not track the exact GPS location of the accident. Sometimes we cannot report an accident in a timely manner. The main reason many people get head injuries is because they do not wear helmets.

