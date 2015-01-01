|
Passalacqua P, Pallocci M, De Luca L, Zanovello C, Sacchetti G, Treglia M. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; 12(1): 40.
(Copyright © 2022, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
In forensic ballistics, the phenomenon of tandem bullets occurs when two or more bullets are ejected from the barrel of a firearm in a single shot. The injuries caused by these bullets have been described in the literature and include several possibilities, whose severity seems to be especially related to the mass increase of the exploded cartridges and to the distance at which the shots are fired, as a result of the sudden drop in kinetic energy that occurs.
Ballistics; Case report; Forensic medicine; Forensic pathology; Tandem bullets