SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Passalacqua P, Pallocci M, De Luca L, Zanovello C, Sacchetti G, Treglia M. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; 12(1): 40.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1186/s41935-022-00297-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In forensic ballistics, the phenomenon of tandem bullets occurs when two or more bullets are ejected from the barrel of a firearm in a single shot. The injuries caused by these bullets have been described in the literature and include several possibilities, whose severity seems to be especially related to the mass increase of the exploded cartridges and to the distance at which the shots are fired, as a result of the sudden drop in kinetic energy that occurs.


Language: en

Keywords

Ballistics; Case report; Forensic medicine; Forensic pathology; Tandem bullets

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print