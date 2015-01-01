Abstract

The aim of this narrative review is to discuss the evidence on exercise for fall, fracture and sarcopenia prevention, including evidence that aligns with the specificity and progressive overload principles used in exercise physiology, implementation strategies and future research priorities. We also provide a brief discussion of the influence of protein intake and creatine supplementation as potential effect modifiers. We prioritized evidence from randomized controlled trials and systematic reviews. Resistance training can improve muscle mass, muscle strength and a variety of physical performance measures in older adults. Resistance training may also prevent bone loss or increase bone mass, although whether it needs to be done in combination with impact exercise to be effective is less clear, because many studies use combination interventions. Exercise programs prevent falls, and subgroup and network meta-analyses suggest an emphasis on balance and functional training, or specifically, anticipatory control, dynamic stability, functional stability limits, reactive control and flexibility, to maximize efficacy. Resistance training for major muscle groups at a 6-12 repetitions maximum intensity, and challenging balance exercises should be performed at least twice weekly. Choose resistance training exercises aligned with patient goals or movements done during daily activities (task specificity), alongside balance exercises tailored to ability and aspects of balance that need improvement. Progress the volume, level of difficulty or other aspects to see continuous improvement (progressive overload). A critical future priority will be to address implementation barriers and facilitators to enhance uptake and adherence.

