Abstract

Firearms are the leading cause of death in children and youth 0 to 24 years of age in the United States. They are also an important cause of injury with long-term physical and mental health consequences. A multipronged approach with layers of protection focused on harm reduction, which has been successful in decreasing motor vehicle-related injuries, is essential to decrease firearm injuries and deaths in children and youth. Interventions should be focused on the individual, household, community, and policy level. Strategies for harm reduction for pediatric firearm injuries include providing anticipatory guidance regarding the increased risk of firearm injuries and deaths with firearms in the home as well as the principles of safer firearm storage. In addition, lethal means counseling for patients and families with individuals at risk for self-harm and suicide is important. Community-level interventions include hospital and community-based violence intervention programs. The implementation of safety regulations for firearms as well as enacting legislation are also essential for firearm injury prevention. Increased funding for data infrastructure and research is also crucial to better understand risks and protective factors for firearm violence, which can then inform effective prevention interventions. To reverse this trend of increasing firearm violence, it is imperative for the wider community of clinicians, public health advocates, community stakeholders, researchers, funders, and policy makers to collaboratively address the growing public health crisis of firearm injuries in US youth.

Language: en