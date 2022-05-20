Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the mortality level and tendency of road traffic injury in Shandong province from 2012 to 2020.



METHODS: Based on the data of road traffic deaths from the cause of death registration system in Shandong province from 2012 to 2020, the mortality rates of road traffic injury were calculated by sex, age, area, and injury type. The mortality was standardized based on the age structure of the Chinese population in the sixth Population Census in 2010. The annual percent change (APC) and average annual percent change (AAPC) of the mortalities and the standarized mortalities were calculated by using Joinpoint regression model, and the trends were also examined.



RESULTS: In 2020, the crude mortality of road traffic injury in Shandong Province was 15.58/100 000, and the standardized mortality was 12.90/100 000. From 2012 to 2020, the standardized mortality of road traffic injury in Shandong province showed a downward trend with AAPC of -5.4%. The standardized mortality of middle-south mountain areas, male and children aged 0-14 years in Shandong showed a significantly decreasing trend with AAPC of -6.8%, -6.1% and -6.0%, respectively. The standardized mortality of people aged 65 years and over did not decrease significantly, but the number of deaths increased significantly by 50.96% in 2020 (5 780 cases), compared with those in 2012 (3 829 cases). The standardized mortality of pedestrian and motorcyclists decreased significantly with AAPC of -7.5% and -6.7%, respectively. There was no significant change in the standardized mortality among people who rode motor vehicles or bicycles.



CONCLUSION: From 2012 to 2020, the standardized mortality of road traffic injury in Shandong Province showed an obvious downward trend, but the standardized mortality of people aged 65 years and over did not decrease significantly. In the future, it is still necessary to take government-led, multi-sectoral collaboration, with a focus on comprehensive preventive measures, to further reduce road traffic injury mortality.



摘要

目的



分析2012--2020年山东省人群道路交通伤害死亡水平及变化趋势。

方法



利用山东省死因登记报告系统2012--2020年全人群道路交通死亡数据，计算全省分性别、年龄、城乡、地区及不同类型道路交通伤害死亡率。采用2010年第六次人口普查中国人口年龄结构对死亡率进行标化。采用Joinpoint回归模型计算死亡率、标化死亡率的年度变化百分比（APC）和平均年度变化百分比（AAPC），并进行趋势检验。

结果



2020年山东省道路交通伤害粗死亡率15.58/10万，标化死亡率12.90/10万。2012--2020年山东省道路交通伤害标化死亡率呈下降趋势（AAPC为-5.4%），鲁中南山地地区、男性、0~14岁青少年儿童标化死亡率下降趋势较大，AAPC分别为-6.8%、-6.1%和-6.0%；65岁及以上老年人标化死亡率未见明显下降，但死亡例数上升明显，2020年（5 780例）较2012年（3 829例）增长了50.96%；行人和乘坐摩托车人员标化死亡率均明显下降，AAPC分别为-7.5%和-6.7%；乘坐机动车、自行车人员标化死亡率变化不明显。

结论



2012--2020年山东省道路交通伤害标化死亡率呈明显下降趋势，但65岁及以上老年人标化死亡率下降不明显。未来仍需以政府为主导，多部门协作，有重点地开展综合预防措施，进一步降低道路交通事故的死亡率。

